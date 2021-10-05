Book of photos charting lockdown life raises £4,000 for disability charity in Milton Keynes

A book of over 200 photographs, creating a pictorial history of every element of life during lockdown 2020, has raised £3,000 for MK SNAP special needs charity.

The photographs were taken during the pandemic by all the members of the Collaborate MK networking group and create a pictorial history of every aspect of local life during lockdown 2020.

They picture moments including beautiful walks in the park, home-schooling, baking bread, toilet rolls, DIY haircuts and masks.

Presenting the cheque to MK SNAP. From left to right: Tim Lee of Collaborate MK, Jane Russell, freelance photographer and Freddie Guilmard from The Red Thread Partnership.

Donations for the book, through a crowdfunding page, were given MK SNAP, who sadly lost three of their learners to Covid.

Freelance photographer Jane Russell, who contributed pictures for the book, said: “We are delighted with the success of the project and the money raised for a wonderful charity which helps people with learning disabilities be the best they can be.”