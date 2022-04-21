Bookings open for Milton Keynes annual Midnight Moo fundraiser

Specsavers MK are sponsoring the fundraising night-time run for the sixth year in succession.

It will be held in Friday July 15 and more than 1,000 people are expected to take part.

They can walk or run a five or 10-mile route around Milton Keynes throughout the night, starting at 10pm, in order to raise money for Willen Hospice.

The Midnight Moo is a big event in the MK calendar

Open to all, the event will start and finish at Midsummer Place, Central MK, with a brand new route this year.

Steve Moore, director at Specsavers MK, said: “We are so pleased to be the headline sponsors for the Willen Hospice Midnight Moo. It is one of the greatest

events in the Milton Keynes calendar, and we love being a part of it.

“The Moo is always an important event for the Hospice, which is why we’ve proudly been the headline sponsors for six years running. Willen Hospice is close

to many people’s hearts in Milton Keynes, so I urge everyone to ‘Show their Mooves’ and sign up for the Midnight Moo on the 15th July.”

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice Community Fundraising & Events Manager, said: “The Midnight Moo is one of our most popular events, and we can’t wait to hold our biggest and best one yet.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for local people to walk in memory of a loved one and celebrate their lives, or to just take part and have a fun evening out with friends and family.

”It’s going to be a fantastic night. There will be music playing, goodie bags, a fun warm up, and our mascot Florence the Cow will be there too. We can’t thank

Specsavers enough for supporting us once again by being our headline sponsors, as well as all of the other local organisations who are helping to make the event possible.”

Participants can receive 15% off the entry fee until May 1. The fee includes a fundraising guide, sponsorship forms, in-memory bibs, and the much-anticipated

annual ‘Moo’ t-shirt and medal.