Bookings open for Santa's grotto at Bletchley Park with 99 days until Christmas

Bookings are now open for Father Christmas grotto at Bletchley Park, which will be open throughout December.

Father Christmas will be visiting the attraction between December 4 and 7, December 11 and 14, and finally between December 18 and 23.

A timed entry system to the grotto will be in operation, with slots available at various times between 9.45am and 3.10pm.

Tickets are available for children and supervising adults from between £15 and £16.75.

They include day access to explore Bletchley Park, timed entry to the grotto, Christmas activities, a meeting with Father Christmas and gifts for children attending.

Other activities on Bletchley Park’s include the opportunity to create 1940s inspired craft decorations, and to help codebreakers from the Bletchley Park Recreational Society with rehearsals for their production of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol.

Places for the Christmas grotto can be booked through the Bletchley Park website.

