Books of world famous Bucks author Roald Dahl to remain unchanged after fierce debate

Roald Dahl’s stories will remain on sale in their original form Puffin Books has confirmed.

Many famous authors spoke out after plans to alter the books were uncovered by The Daily Telegraph, revealing Puffin hired sensitivity readers to rewrite sections of his books.

Work from the late, world-famous children’s author, who lived in nearby Great Missenden and has museums dedicated to him both there and in Aylesbury, was set to be re-released without the words “fat” and “ugly”.

On Saturday (25 February), Francesca Dow, managing editor of Penguin, which owns Puffin, announced: "We've listened to the debate over the past week which has reaffirmed the extraordinary power of Roald Dahl's books, and the very real questions around how stories from another era can be kept relevant for each new generation."

In the days prior to Puffin’s u-turn many authors had responded to the debate on whether art from the past which may now be deemed problematic should be changed.

Salman Rushdie said on Twitter: “Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship. Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed.’’

Roald Dahl pictured in 1971. (Photo by Ronald Dumont/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Appearing on BBC Radio 4 to debate the potential changes to author’s work, Philip Pullman offered a slightly different take on Dahl’s work.

He said: “They should be allowed to fade away. Let him go out of print.

“That’s what I’d say. Read Phil Earle, SF Said, Frances Hardinge, Michael Morpurgo, Malorie Blackman. Read Mini Grey, Helen Cooper, Jaqueline Wilson, Beverley Naidoo.

“Read all these wonderful authors who are writing today who don’t get as much of a look-in because of the massive commercial gravity of people like Roald Dahl.”

Among the critics to speak out against the potential changes to Dahl’s books were Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Queen Consort.

Amended versions of the books will be available to purchase alongside the original copies after Puffin’s compromise.

Roald Dahl Story Company said “it’s not unusual to review the language" and that changes made by sensitivity readers were “small and considered”.