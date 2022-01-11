Boris Johnson is treating the people of Milton Keynes with contempt, say Labour councillors

Boris Johnson is treating the people of Milton Keynes with contempt by partying while hundreds of local people had died with Covid last year.

Responding to the latest reports of parties in Downing Street during lockdown, including a ‘Bring Your Own Bottle’ party which the Prime Minister and his wife are widely reported to have attended, Labour’s Cllr Pete Marland has called on the city's two Tory MP's to condemn the behaviour of their leader.

And he's asking local Tory councillors to send a "clear Milton Keynes message" to Conservatives in Downing Street.

Pete, who is Labour Leader of Milton Keynes Council, said: “315 local people died in Milton Keynes with coronavirus in 2020. We now know that at the same time, Boris Johnson, his wife and team enjoyed lockdown-busting boozy parties at No 10. This was all while countless more lost special moments, missed funerals, weddings and crucial life events.

“Now, it is clear that while we suffered – while we all made huge sacrifices to follow the rules - Boris Johnson and his team were drinking and laughing away. They were laughing at us.

“After weeks of contemptuous lies, the Prime Minister has been caught red-handed. Think back to what you were doing in May 2020 – what you and your loved ones missed, what you sacrificed, what you lost. It is absolutely sickening.”