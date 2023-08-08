'Born hustler' from Milton Keynes stars in new BBC show Crazy Rich Agents

A young MK man who describes himself as a “born hustler” is vowing audiences in the new BBC Two show Crazy Rich Agents.

Krishan Mistry, 22, is already making a name for himself in the series, which began on Sunday evening and follows five newbie real estate brokers who have risked all to make it big in the world of luxury real estate.

At stake are six-figure commission cheques that could either make or break them.

The show is structured not dissimilarly from a version of The Apprentice but set in the world of luxury property through Nest Seekers International. It sees the young real estate agents compete against one another in the hopes of winning a prestigious work placement at a large New York firm.

Krishan, known as Krish, is a former building society worker who turned estate agent. His first big listing was a mansion in Leicestershire belonging to brewery entrepreneur Nirad Solanki. And he used an unusual method to get it.

“I climbed over the gate and door-knocked him,” Krish told Mail Online. “At first he was thinking, ‘How desperate can this guy be, climbing over my gate?’ But we got to know each other and then I sold his house.'

In the TV show, Krish visits a fitness class in London’s Hampstead to meet wealthy locals. He promptly nets a chance to sell a luxury flat Bishop’s Avenue - also known as Billionaire’s Row – that could earn him £40,000 commission.

Daniel McPeake, managing director of Nest Seekers' UK operation, said: “Krishan is great at thinking outside the box...Other brokers have too much ego.”

Krish, who went to university in Leicester, is able to speak multiple languages. He worked for free at a local estate agent in MK to gain knowledge of the industry and an insight into the best ways to sell property.

A spokesperson for Nest Seekers said: “Combining his natural charm, outgoing personality, and confidence helped Krishan achieve a lot from a young age.

"His daring and unconventional approach sets him apart from the crowd and allows him to sell some of the most exclusive homes in ways that others would never consider. His charismatic personality, sense of humor, soaring energy, and love for real estate have made Krishan one of the most up-and-coming brokers in the real estate industry.

"To this day, Krish has sold millions worth of real estate across the UK including many iconic buildings. Notably, In 2021 Krishan sold a trophy home in southeast Leicestershire which was once owned by King Richard III.

“Krishan is a true optimist. Never give up and keep striving until you get it. You can only grow if you push yourself and that is why Krishan partnered with Nest Seekers - to grow into the greatest version of himself.”

Krish's interests outside of real estate include spending time with his friends and family, practicing martial arts, learning new languages, and restoring classic cars.