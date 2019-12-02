Borneo trekkers raise staggering £44k for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice is £44,000 better off, thanks to the efforts of a group of trekkers.

The 17-strong group raised the phenomenal amount of cash by taking on the Boreno Jungle adventure.

Willen Hospice

Back in October, the group swapped the cold, autumnal weather of Milton Keynes for the humid heat of Malaysia, ready for a four-day trek through the thick Borneo jungle.

And this week, the trekkers were invited to a thank you evening at the hospice to celebrate their fantastic achievement.

Louise Egerton, Borneo trekker, said: “This challenge really was an awe-inspiring experience, with memories I’ll treasure forever. It was extremely tough at times, but I just kept reminding myself, and the group, that we were doing it for Willen Hospice, and no matter how challenging it felt, the patients at Willen Hospice were going through something much harder than us, which is why we needed to keep on pushing.”

Dawn Clark, challenges fundraiser, said: “I’m so proud of each, and everyone, of our Borneo trekkers. They did something incredible for a fantastic cause, and I’m blown away by the total amount they’ve raised.”

Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7million every year. Challenges like the Borneo Jungle Adventure, organised by Willen Hospice and Different Travel, help to raise these funds. The charity has announced its next challenge, the Camino de Santiago Trek in Northern Spain, from May 6-13, 2020. To find out more visit here or call 01908 303060.