Bosses finally cave to public demand and change name of Milton Keynes shopping centre - to what the local people have always called it

But this time, they have caved to public named and picked a name that’s been used by local people for the past 22 years.

The centre will now simply be called ‘The New Bit’. Artist’s impressions how of the new signage will look have already been released and the final proposals are due to be approved tomorrow (Friday)

Ever since it opened in 2000, people in Milton Keynes have fondly continued to refer to the centre as ‘The New Bit’, as oppose to ‘The Older Bit’ that is the centre:mk.

Midsummer Place, aka 'The New Bit'

Despite it being over two decades later, shoppers continue to refer to Midsummer Place as being ‘New’.

Others bypass the new and old completely and simply refer to the ‘city centre’ or ‘going up the city’ when they set out to shop.

‘The New Bit’ management are this week welcoming the latest change.

“We think it is a wonderful reference to us and shows how positive people feel towards Midsummer Place,” said the general manager, Shelley Peppard.

'The New Bit' signs will look like this

A recent survey conducted by national agency Flair Polo showed that 98% of the 500 people questioned actually knew the centre was called Midsummer Place.

Shelley said: “Midsummer Place – The New Bit – is going to go through some exciting changes in the coming months and this will mark a new era for shopping and leisure in Central Milton Keynes. We opened our new US-based sports retailer Lids last week and we will be making further announcements in due course.”

In April last year it changed its name from intu to Midsummer Place - which was its original name when it was built.