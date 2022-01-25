Bottles of urine and bags of human waste found at parking stops used by lorry drivers in Milton Keynes, says councillor

BETTER services for truckers are needed as ‘bottles of urine and bags of human waste’ are being left at popular parking spots, it has been claimed.

The messy issue was raised by Campbell Park and Old Woughton ward councillor Terry Baines during a full Milton Keynes Council meeting, on January 19.

The Independent councillor asked Labour leader, Cllr Peter Marland to provide a truck park with the proper services after claiming residents had “put up” with “high levels” of mess at sites at Kingston, Brinklow, and Magna Park.

Cllr Terry Baines (Independent)

He said this while praising MK for being “one of the top logistic centres in the UK”.

However, he said in some instances, drivers were at these sites for more than 10 hours without shower or toilet facilities – and suggested using the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a charge which can be levied by local authorities on new developments, to fund necessary action.

He added: “Our nearest truck stop is at Junction 13, which only holds 41 vehicles and is full every night – so, we know it can be done.”

Cllr Marland conceded it is a “major issue” and said he would make sure the right provision is required in planning policy in the future.

“We should all be very proud of MK for making us one of the top logistic centres in the UK,” said Cllr Baines. “Many blue chip companies choose MK for their regional and national distribution centres, bringing secure jobs to our residents.

“But this success has caused us to fail, as a consequence. On an average night just on Kingston, Brinklow, and Magna Park, there are over 100 trucks parked up for the night.

“These are drivers on a minimum of nine to 11 hours’ compulsory rest with no showers, toilets, or services.

“Our residents end up having to put up with high levels of litter, which includes bottles of urine and bags of excrement.

“When will this council put this right and provide a secure truck park?”