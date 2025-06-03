Recommended changes to boundaries for council wards across Milton Keynes have been published by the Local Government Boundary Commission.

In its recommendations for the city, the Commission says that residents should be represented by 60 councillors, three more than the current arrangements.

The Commission is also recommending that Milton Keynes should have 21 wards, an increase of two, and that the boundaries on all but one of the existing wards should change.

In total, 180 comments were received from individuals and organisations which have helped the Commission come to the proposals for the new wards.

Changes include splitting Hanslope and New Bradwell into separate wards, and moving the Tinker’s Bridge estate into the Woughton and Fishermead ward.

These recommended changes are made based on what the Commission describes as differing community identities.

According to the Commission, 19 of the wards should be represented by three councillors, and one ward each by two councillors and a single councillor.

The commission’s chair Professor Colin Mellors said: “We are very grateful to people in Milton Keynes.

“We looked at all the views they gave us and they helped us improve our earlier proposals.

“We believe the new arrangements will deliver electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”

The changes will become law once approved by Parliament, and will be in place for the first time during the Milton Keynes City Council elections scheduled for May 2026.

The Local Government Boundary Commission is an independent body accountable to Parliament, which aims to ensure that within authorities each councillor represents a similar number of electors, and that boundaries reflect community ties and identities.

