Boy, 12, rescued from conservatory roof at property in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters helped rescue a boy from a conservatory roof in Bletchley yesterday afternoon. (28/9_

The incident happened around 4.24pm at a property in Humber Way, with three appliances and crews from West Ashland attending.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They found the boy, who was 12 years old and, luckily, uninjured, stranded the conservatory roof.

Firefighters helped rescue a boy stuck on a conservatory roof

Firefighters used a short extension ladder to help get him down and later carried out a Home Fire Safety Visit.

The previous day fire crews helped release a dog whose head had become stuck in a wooden table.

It happened just before 8pm at a property in Market Place, Olney, with firefighters having to use small cutting gear to free the pet.

Fortunately the dog was not injured.

Earlier the same evening a crew from Broughton helped rescue a cat stuck on the roof of a two-storey building in Clarence Road, Stony Stratford.