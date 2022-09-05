Boy, 14, has been missing for four days in Milton Keynes, police reveal
Police have today put out an appeal for sightings of a 14-year-old boy who has not been seen for four days.
By Sally Murrer
Monday, 5th September 2022, 6:29 pm
Mahmoud lives on Fishermead and was last seen there on September 1.
If you see him or have any information to share, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43220393968.
According to Missing People charity, someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.
The charity offers support to people affected by a disappearance via its free Helpline on 116 000.