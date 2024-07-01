Boy, 3, riding bike, suffers broken leg following collision in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision in Milton Keynes on Saturday. (29/6)

The incident happened just after 7.15pm when a three-year-old boy riding a pedal cycle, was involved in a collision with a red Range Rover Evoque in Pinders Croft, Greenleys.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.

The driver of the Range Rover stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

A three-year-old boy riding a pedal bike suffered a broken leg following a collision at the weekend (29/6)

Investigating officer PC Adam Stevens of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This collision occurred in the early evening and I am appealing to anybody who witnessed it to please get in touch with us.

“If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam, I would urge you to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that may assist my investigation.