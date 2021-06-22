Boy, 9, tries to take his own life after being bullied at Milton Keynes school

A boy of nine tried to take his own life because he was being so badly bullied at his school in Milton Keynes.

The boy has now been taken out of school and his mum is speaking out to warn parents and teachers all over MK just how much bullying can affect a child.

"He was so miserable. He would cry every morning and say he didn't want to go to school. He was punched in the stomach on one occasion and dragged across the floor another time," she told the Citizen.

"The other children called him 'midget' because he was smaller than them. They also made racist comments about him, and he found that deeply upsetting."

The youngsters even taunted the lad about his school uniform, saying his shorts were too short and his shoes were too smart because they were polished, said the mum.

She tried to speak to her son and build up his resilience, telling him to ignore the bullies, but he continued to get more and more traumatised by it all, she said.

"When I went to the school they'd say they would talk to the class but it didn't make a difference and I don't think the bullies were punished. I felt they were brushing my concerns aside," she said.

After the incident, the mum posted the story on a social media page and she says it led to responses from dozens of other parents saying their children had also suffered bullying.

"Something needs to be done. I'm not saying the bullies should be suspended or excluded, but I think they should be made aware of what the consequences of their actions would be in the real world, when they are adults. If they punched someone as an adult, for example, they would be prosecuted," said the mum.

She says she tried again to approach the school but says their response was to call social services, saying they thought the boy's problems stemmed from his family rather than school.

"Fortunately, social services were happy that nothing was wrong at home and have dropped the case," said the mum.