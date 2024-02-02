Boy aged 16, charged with burglary and theft in Milton Keynes
He cannot be named for legal reasons
A boy has been charged in connection with a burglary in Milton Keynes following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged today (2/2) with one count each of burglary dwelling and theft after being arrested on Thursday (1/2).
The charge relates to an incident in Edy Court, Loughton, Milton Keynes, on January 20.
The boy is due to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today.