Boy missing from Milton Keynes for a month is found safe and well
Police have thanked the public for their help
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:10 pm
A 16-year-old boy who had not been seen for a month has been found.
Police were growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of Musa Hussain from Milton Keynes and put out appeals to the public last week.
The last confirmed sighting of the teenager had been in Peterborough on January 14.
Today police confirmed Musa had been found and he was safe and well.
A spokesman said: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance."