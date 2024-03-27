Brain tumour patient from Old Stratford inspires fellow staff and pupils to take part in Wear a Hat Day fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brain tumour patient and teaching assistant from Old Stratford has inspired staff and pupils to take part in a flagship charity fundraiser.

Kirsty Connell was diagnosed with a grade 2 oligodendroglioma - a rare type of brain tumour - in October 2021, after suffering with headaches and repeated feelings of déjà vu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 39-year-old underwent awake brain surgery and is now being monitored with three-monthly scans.

Kirsty (front left) with the fundraising team at The Redway School’s Wear A Hat Day celebrations.

She said: “I went to my doctor because I was getting a new pattern of headaches – I was waking up in the mornings with a dull pressure in my forehead – and I was having frequent feelings of déjà vu.

“She referred me to a neurologist who thought I was having hormone-related migraines but sent me for an MRI scan as a precaution.

“I had that whilst my husband, Liam, waited for me in the car but, after completing it, the sonographer told me I couldn’t leave. I was sent to A&E where I sat on my own waiting to see a doctor for three hours without knowing what was wrong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When I got taken through to a family room, I knew something wasn’t right and that’s where I was told they’d found a mass on my brain.”

The mum-of-three, whose grandmother died from a brain tumour more than two decades ago, is a supporter of the charity Brain Tumour Research.

The Redway School she works at, in Netherfield, celebrated its flagship Wear A Hat Day fundraiser for the first time last year and took part in it again today (Wednesday).

The event, which asks people to don their favourite hats, hold hat-themed events and make donations to help find a cure for brain tumours, has raised more than £2million since its launch in 2010 and will officially take place tomorrow (Thursday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kirsty said: “The school celebrated it last year but, sadly, I wasn’t there to join in because I was having a brain scan, so I was really looking forward to it this year.

“We held it a day early to tie in with our end-of-term assembly and it was great to see so many children and staff wearing hats. Everyone in my department wore the same ones, brightly-coloured cowgirl hats. It was a great turnout and I can’t wait to see how much we’ve raised.”

She added: “Supporting Brain Tumour Research is important because of the shocking underinvestment in research in this area. I also want to raise awareness of how prevalent brain tumours are because they’re the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “With one in three people knowing someone affected by a brain tumour, Kirsty’s story is, sadly, not unique. Brain tumours kill more women under 35 than breast cancer, more men under 70 than prostate cancer and more children than leukaemia. We’re determined to change that but we can’t do it alone. We’re really grateful to Kirsty and her colleagues and pupils at The Redway School for their support. Together we will find a cure.”