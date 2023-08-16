News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Brand new bakery selling 'Instagrammable' treats opens at Central Milton Keynes

They taste as good as they photograph!
By Sally Murrer
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 16:14 BST

A new bakery branded by customers as “Instagrammable” has opened up at the city’s Midsummer Place shopping centre.

Butterwick Bakery is a favourite in the Midlands with its sweet treats , donuts and occasion cakes baked fresh daily.

They are famous for their extravagant flavours and varieties, which often appear on Instagram for their wow factor.

Butterwick Bakery has opened up in Central Milton Keynes, offering a range of sweet treatsButterwick Bakery has opened up in Central Milton Keynes, offering a range of sweet treats
Butterwick Bakery has opened up in Central Milton Keynes, offering a range of sweet treats
Most Popular

A Butterwick spokesman said: “Every morning our team of bakers fire up the ovens and doughnut fryers and hand make fresh batches of cupcakes, cookies, brownies and doughnuts. Our skilled decorators add the finishing touches to create the signature bakes, and of course our range of occasion cakes that taste as incredible as they look.”

Midsummer Place bosses say they are thrilled to welcome the company to the newly-revamped boulevard area, which now boasts a range of different eateries.

Marketing and commercialisation manager, Kirsty McGiff said: “We are so excited to welcome Butterwick, a fantastic independent business to our new look boulevard. Customers can enjoy a range of baked goods whilst shopping, these bakes really do bring the wow factor”.

The boulevard has welcomed Souv Lucky Day, The Lebanese Grill House, Pando Woo, Churros Locos and Jerk ‘n’ Rum so far, offering a wide range of cuisines from around the world. More kiosks will be opening in the coming weeks.

On September 2 there will be a special Big Boulevard Bash to celebrate and showcase the area and all the new eateries. The event will include live music, kids’ activities, face painting and more.

For more information on the latest information from Midsummer Place, visit here.

Related topics:InstagrammableInstagram