Brand new block of 261 rental-only apartments unveiled at Central Milton Keynes - and here's what it costs to rent one

A new eight storey build-to-rent development of 261 flats at CMK has opened its doors for viewings this month,

Engima Square is in North Row, near the YMCA building, and is advertising “beautifully appointed” apartments, complete with a communal 24-hour gym, co-working space and outdoor terrace.

It is the second rental-only project in the city centre for Grainger PLC, who built Solstice Apartments in Silbury Boulevard two years ago.

The apartments at Enigma House come equipped with modern furniture and range in size from studio flats to three-bedroom units.

Rent for a studio apartment is £1,045 per month, a one-bed costs £1,185, a two-bed £1,510, while a three-bedroom apartment has a rent of £1,805 a month.

The development is set to welcome its first residents in November and already a programme of activities has been set up to build a community spirit among them,

There is a resident’s lounge, asocial games lounge, a meeting room and integrated meeting booths and even a private dining room for residents to host dinner parties for friends and family.

A living room in one of the apartments, all of which come furnished

Grainger’s chief executive Helen Gordon said: “We are redefining the way that people rent homes and at Enigma Square we look forward to creating a brilliant new community that combines the flexibility of renting, with high quality homes and professional services to give our residents the best experience possible.