Brand new burger store offers 'buy one get one free' deal for next four weeks in Milton Keynes

A newly-opened speciality burger store is offering a tempting BOGOF deal to hungry customers.

Amigos Burgers & Shakes has already celebrated its launch by giving away more than 1,000 totally free burgers.

The store marked its grand opening in Lloyds Court at CMK with a live DJ set, face painting for families and prize giveaways throughout the day, drawing massive ques all day and spreading the signature Amigos energy across the city.

Adding to the excitement, Amigos invited down JJ, a well-known professional eater, to take on their infamous 60oz Burger Challenge.

JJdalion demolished the colossal meal, which includes 60oz of beef, a basket of fries, and a milkshake in record time, earning his spot on the Amigos Wall of Fame and wowing fans who gathered to watch.

To keep the excitement going, Amigos followed the launch with a 50% off promotion the next day, giving even more guests a chance to enjoy their famous beef and chicken burgers, grilled chicken, and thick milkshakes.

Starting today, Tuesday October 28, Amigos Milton Keynes is also introducing an exclusive 4-week “Buy One, Get One Free” offer on selected items, a perfect excuse to bring a friend and experience why everything tastes better with your amigo.

“The Milton Keynes launch was one of our biggest and most exciting yet. The turnout was incredible, the energy, the smiles, and the community support made it truly special,” said Kaz & Wax Co-Founders of Amigos Burgers & Shakes. “We’re thrilled to welcome Milton Keynes to the Amigos family and can’t wait to keep serving great food and good vibes.”

Amigos Burgers & Shakes continues to expand across the UK, with over 25 locations and more on the way, all staying true to its mission of delivering quality, halal comfort food made with passion, flavour, and friendship.

Learn more here and follow Amigos on Instagram here,

Amigos Burgers & Shakes™ was formed in 2011 by partners Kaz & Wax, who brought their knowledge of the QSR market and business practices into the formation of a new concept in casual dining.