Brand new canalside pub to open in Milton Keynes

A new pub is under construction by the canal at Campbell Wharf in MK and is due to open this Autumn,

McMullen and Sons have started building work of the two storey pub and MK residents will be able to enjoy a drink and a meal on the outdoor terrace, whilst enjoying views of the Grand Union Canal.

They say it will be the perfect refreshment stop for cyclists and walkers along the canal.

The pub is due to open this Autumn

The development is undergoing a regeneration, with the site now offering a marina and an amphitheatre as well as a new footbridge which links the two sides of the canal providing access to Willen Lake and beyond.

Campbell Wharf, built by Crest Nicholson, will also host a coffee shop and a leisure retail unit in the future.

Heydon Mizon, joint MD at McMullen and Sons, said: “We are excited to be preparing to open our new Destination Inns’ pub in Campbell Wharf. We will be serving fresh food and our hand crafted, small batch production ales from our own brewery, to be enjoyed alongside stunning local views. Daniel Park and his family will move to open the pub and we will be recruiting the rest of the team soon.”

David Hnyda, Head of Sales and Marketing at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “The McMullen Sons pub is just the latest in a series of new amenities that have been built for Milton Keynes locals at Campbell Wharf. Having such a well-known and popular pub at the development is great news for residents and potential buyers alike.

Campbell Wharf

"Our vision as a housebuilder is to do more than just build homes, we build vibrant communities, and the new retail and hospitality units will be an excellent addition.”

Campbell Wharf has just launched a development of three and four bedroom canal-side homes.

Prices start at £247,950 for one bedroom apartments, with three bedroom houses available from £699,950 and four bedroom houses from £759,950.

Crest Nicholson’s Home Reach Part Buy Part Rent is available on a selection of properties, with prices starting from £115,000 for a one bedroom apartment.