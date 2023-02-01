A popular karting venue has branched out by opening its own escape rooms.

Formula Fast Indoor Karting, near Stadium MK, has launched Cipher Escape as part of its plans to expand into a multi-activity facility that will eventually include an ‘Axe Throwing’ room, AR darts and a bar.

The escape rooms have a WW2 theme and each caters for between two and six ‘escapers’, with a minimum age of 12. They are priced at between £20 to £30 per person

There are plans to add an axe throwing facility at Formula Fast Karting in MK

One of them, Hut 17, pays homage to Bletchley history as guests race against the clock to break the enemy code before time runs out.

Manager Charlie Butcher is keen to ensure the experience is authentic, exciting and unique.

“We’ve taken a lot of care to source genuine props from the 1940’s to really immerse players in the experience whilst staying true to the history,” he said.

“Our puzzles are designed to be as varied as possible. We’re known for being innovators with our karting experience, so we also want to put Cipher on the map when it comes to creating a ground-breaking escape room experience for our guests.”

Cipher Escape has a wartime theme

Cipher Escape opened its doors last month, and has so far seen rave reviews, with 5-star ratings on both Google and Tripadvisor.

Behind the scenes, the rooms utilise state-of-the-art technology to run a variety of interactive puzzles, props and effects. Guests are monitored via CCTV and microphones by their game host, who can provide hints and pointers via a real 1940’s phone system.

The next room to be built will be set inside a WW2 submarine, with the final room featuring a bunker theme.

Formula Fast, recently won another award for ‘MK’s Top Attraction’, and last weekend hosted the famous British Rental Kart Championship, featuring a first-class racing driver line up from all over the world.

The family-founded business was established by former F1 engineers in 2009 before moving to its current MK location in 2013.

Owner Phil Stanley said: “I’m thrilled that we’re finally able to announce the opening of Cipher Escape... We’re looking forward to offering more exciting options for our guests as the year progresses.”