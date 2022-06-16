Brand new lakeside pub to open at the most popular park in Milton Keynes

Brewers Fayre is to open The Willen Dragon at Willen Lake alongside the new Premier Inn development.

The opening is on Monday July 4 and will be celebrated with a family fun day in the pub garden on Sunday July 10

There will be entertainment, children’s activities and live music between 12pm and 4pm, along with summertime tipples and an appearance from the famous Great Ormond Street Bear.

The inside of The Willen Dragon pub

The new pub is off the V10 Brickhill Street, further down from Willen Lake’s existing pub and restaurant, the Lakeside, which is owned by Greene King.

The Willen Dragon will feature a “refreshed and contemporary design” with a feature bar and cosy lounge, banquette seating and group dining tables, say Brewers Fayre.

The large garden includes an outdoor bar, covered seating, beach huts, a children’s play area and a water station for four-legged friend

There will be a dedicated carvery table for roasts, a breakfast and soft-drink station and activities to keep children entertained, Diners can watch the chefs in action from the open kitchen.

On the menu is an all-you-can-eat breakfast from just £9.50, burgers and a selection of grill dishes plus pub classics. A £4.99 kids’ menu will be available as well as a selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Brewers Fayre launched a competition to name the pub and the winner was Jo Kenny, who chose the name in honour of the dragon boat festival that takes place at Willen Lake.