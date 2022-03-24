Brand new library to open in one of Milton Keynes' most deprived areas

A new library is to open in Farthing Grove on Netherfield next week.

Called Woughton Library and serving what is one of MK's most deprived areas, it will also be used as a community meeting place.

The facilities will increases access to books and resources for local residents and also help people looking for jobs or a way to boost their skills.

Trying out the new library. From left: MK Council's director of children’s services Mac Heath, Mayor Cllr Mohammed Khan and Cllr Zoe Nolan, the Cabinet member for children and families.

Scheduled to open on Tuesday March 29, it will be the 10th library in Milton Keynes.

Though modest in size, it will include a children’s reading corner and hundreds of physical titles to browse, as well as offering visitors the opportunity to reserve any book from MK’s vast library service and have it delivered to Netherfield.

MK Council says the new facility is part of its "wider commitment to regenerate this important area".

The library’s modular shelving means the whole layout can be changed in seconds to create a flexible community space. Weekly Job Club sessions will provide help to people searching for work alongside key interview skills and training. Other clubs and local groups will also have access to the space.

The new Woughton library

Woughton Community Council worked with MK Council to provide the library, with the council contributing £80,000 towards the project.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families said: “Thanks to our partnership with Woughton Community Council, we’ve created a flexible space that will be used by families, schools and those looking for help with employment and key skills.

"Whilst libraries have been forced to close around the country, we’ve been working hard to ensure that we invest in and protect our libraries.”

Cllr Nolan added: “We also want to recognise the impact of Councillor Kevin Wilson who made an incredible contribution to his local community and is sorely missed. He strongly believed in providing opportunities for all – and putting into place real, practical support for families.”