Brand new market to be launched at Milton Keynes city centre this Saturday

The first Midsummer Market is to be launched at Midsummer Place shopping centre this Saturday, March 2.

Running from 9am to 6pm, the market will feature small independent businesses selling everything from crafted items to jewellery and specialist whisky to craft gin.

It will be held once a month until November.

In January, the shopping centre invited small businesses to be part of this new initiative and within a week, it received over 100 requests.

The numbers have continued to grow and now Midsummer Place has started to establish one of the biggest portfolios of small businesses in the city.

“The response has been overwhelming and clearly shows there is a real appetite for small companies and entrepreneurs to get themselves out in front of a large audience,” said Kirsty McGiff, the Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Midsummer Place.

Each market will showcase different businesses to create variety and equal opportunity for all and provide visitors with a unique and delightful shopping experience.

Kirsty said: “Midsummer Markets is an ever-evolving experience, where the small business community comes together to meets the everyday shopper and present their passion and skill.

She added: “As we launch the market on March 2nd, we invite everyone to explore these unique offerings and support the smaller retailer as well as our excellent blend of big name brands.”