Brand new musical by Milton Keynes man takes to the stage in his hometown and Aylesbury

A new musical written by a Milton Keynes man with an all-local cast from Bucks is being performed in his hometown theatre and at Aylesbury’s Waterside.

In a post-apocalyptic world divided by separate tribes, one young hero must embark on a perilous journey to stop war from once again destroying what is left of humanity.

Music producer Christopher Edwards was inspired to write A World Divided by his love of concept albums such as War of The Worlds from his childhood.

A World Divided

Christopher, who runs a music school in Newport Pagnell, wrote and composed A World Divided 10 years ago but during lockdown began the process of trying to make it happen on the professional stage.

The show will premiere at Milton Keynes Theatre on Monday, April 17, followed by the Waterside performance on Friday, May 26.

Christopher said: “We are delighted to announce that, due to popular demand, we have added a second performance to the premiere of A World Divided, and will also now visit Aylesbury Waterside Theatre for one night only.

“We also announce a fabulous cast who will join us at the start of the show’s journey with us in our home county of Buckinghamshire.

Elizabeth Kinrade as Sarabande

"My dream to combine my world of music with the production of the show has seen the coming together of a hugely talented company including some fresh, exciting, upcoming musicians alongside some amazing West End performers. Make sure you book to join us - it will be one hell of a ride!”

The musical is said to combine the epic storytelling of Les Mis with the intensity of War of the Worlds and all the fun of Rocky Horror.

The Buckinghamshire cast includes Andrew Hooper (Argon), Elizabeth Kinrade (Sarabande), Enya Corrigan (Amelia,) Erika Sanderson (Narrator), Erland Iverson (Skab/Elder Col Gunther), Laetitia Grover (Emma/Matrice), Livvy Clark (Elder Gertrude), Mat Soulsby (Arkle), Paul Briggs (Fleshy Keshy Man) and Peter Corrigan (Hera/Elder Herbert).

The band features Aimee Amos (Fire/violin), Chad Thomas Carrey (Cogs/Piano), Chloe Sharp (Electra/Synth), Dale Luke- Parker (Stixx/Drummer), Dan Webley (The Crow/Guitar), James O’Malley (Smog/Bass), Janet Mason (Water/Violin), Jez Gibbons (The Hammer/Percussion), Kieran Hughes (The Celt/Bouzouki), and Nicole Collarbone (Earth/Cello).