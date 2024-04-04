Brave Hope from Milton Keynes takes on sponsored walk to celebrate receiving kidney transplant from her mum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman from Milton Keynes is taking on a sponsored walk to celebrate receiving a kidney transplant from her mum and raise money for Kidney Research UK. The walk takes place on Saturday with the support of 50 friends and family and Milton Keynes mayor Councillor Mick Legg.

Hope Russell was born prematurely after a road traffic accident caused her mother, Maxine, to go into early labour. Just a few months later Maxine was told her newborn baby had kidney disease that would progress info full renal failure by the time she was five. Now, 25 years later, mum and daughter are ten months post-transplant surgery and on track to raise over £1,400 for Kidney Research UK.

Hope said: “A couple of months after the transplant I decided to challenge myself. I’m able to walk and I really wanted to raise money for Kidney Research UK so it seemed like the most accessible way to do that. It was only me, Mum and my auntie to begin with but now loads of my friends and family are joining in. It’s going to be a great day.”

Hope and mum Maxine who are taking on a half marathon sponsored walk on Saturday for Kidney Research UK

Hope has been on medication her entire life in preparation for her transplant but the road there was both mentally and physically draining. She added: “Hospital visits are never local; they take up a whole day and the experience is never pleasant. I thought that would change post-transplant, but I still spent so much of my time there and sometimes I have to go within hours of receiving a call.”

Mum Maxine has been on the journey with Hope. She said: “From the age of five, I've just been on standby for Hope. Because she was stable for so long – which I know is good – I had to just keep re-testing to make sure I was still OK to be a donor. I felt a bit of a relief when it was time to go because we were actually going to be doing this now. I knew I could do my bit and then move on.”

Despite knowing Maxine would be her donor and that the operation was low risk, Hope was still uneasy about her mother going into surgery. She continued: “Mum and I have a special connection now, and I’m so grateful for her, but when she had the operation I was absolutely terrified. I couldn’t stop thinking ‘my mum's going to die’.”

After a successful operation, life has started again for Hope and Maxine. Hope has had lots more energy, but the last two months have been more difficult. After a transplant, patients have to take immunosuppressants to prevent the body attacking the donor kidney, but the suppression of the immune system also means patients are prone to picking up other illness and infections. Hope has, sadly, been relatively unwell but that doesn’t deter her training.

Now, 11 months post-transplant, Hope and Maxine will be joined by nearly 50 friends and family on the sponsored walk, starting at the National Badminton Centre, waved off by Mayor of Milton Keynes Councillor Mick Legg,

"We’ve had some amazing support,” Hope explains. “Not only have we received generous donations on our fundraising page, my wedding cake maker has agreed to provide 60 cupcakes, my mum’s workplace MacIntyre is hosting a halfway house point and providing much needed refreshments, and my foot consultant has provided me with insoles for my shoes to make the walk less painful.”

Hope shares her journey with her growing community on Instagram (hopes.kidney.journey) so people going through similar experiences don’t feel alone in their diagnosis. She said: “It’s OK to be scared because I was too. I was terrified. You are not alone, though, and there are people out there going through the same thing as you. If you've got the support around you, use that support and don't do it alone.”

