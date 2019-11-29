Brave police officer praised after saving woman who was hit by train in Milton Keynes

A police officer has been commended for his bravery after his quick actions saved a woman's life.

PC Richard Fenemore gave life-saving first aid to a woman who had been hit by a train at Milton Keynes railway station.

PC Richard Fenemore

A trained PSU medic, he climbed under the train and provided first aid treatment. Undoubtedly, his actions helped save the victim's life, said Thames Valley police chiefs, who praised his high level of professionalism in an extremely difficult situation.

PC Fenemore was one of 13 officers, seven members of staff, three people from partner agencies and a member of the public who were commended for going above and beyond what was expected of them at a special ceremony yesterday (November 28).

Thames Valley Police held the Chief Constable Awards Ceremony at the force’s training centre in Sulhamstead.

A further four officers and five members of staff received long service medals for completing 20 years’ service, a special sergeant for nine years’ service and two volunteers for five years’ service.

Sergeant Nicki Entwistle, Ali Pearson, Ben Axelsen, Jason Hemmings, Chief Inspector Stuart Codling, Claire Hibbert, Chief Inspector Henry Parsons, Dean Elliot from Bucks Fire and Rescue and Lindsey Hobbs from Slough Ambulance Station were commended for their work in developing and hosting a training exercise for over 30 agencies.

PC Claire Dye-Lewis, PC Jonathon Lewis, PC Rob Lucarotti, PC James O’Carroll, Inspector Euan Livingstone, Sergeant Gordon McKay have been commended for their response to reports that shots had been fired in Paradise Square Oxford, in May 2018.

Detective Constable Dani Bird, PC Alistair Jarratt, Victoria Butler, Ali Pearson and Helen Gordos of the National Crime Agency were commended for their work on a highly complex and challenging investigation to tackle drug supply, modern day slavery and immigration offences. A total of 30 people were safeguarded, three were charged with drug offences, and 12 handed to HM Immigration for immigration offences. Those charged were convicted and sentenced to almost 25 years in prison. In a statement, Thames Valley said all officers involved in the investigation demonstrated the ability to work well with other partner agencies and build good relationships with the local community that are still utilised today.

Chief Constable John Campbell, Assistant Chief Constable Pete O’Doherty and High Sheriff of Berkshire, Lucy Zeal were at the ceremony.

She said: “It is a pleasure to be here today, it’s very humbling that my role has given me a privileged insight into Thames Valley Police.

“I’d like to emphasise how much I appreciate all of your work. My eyes have been truly opened to how many inspiring people are working in each corner of the Thames Valley. I’m full of admiration.”