Breaking: Roof of Milton Keynes shopping centre to be converted to state-of-the-art driving range for golfers

Midsummer Place shopping centre is set to be renamed Midsummer ‘Drive’ with plans to have a state-of-the-art golf driving range installed - on its roof!

In a drive to ‘putt’ more leisure in the centre, bosses have decided to make use of the waste space and turn it into a haven for golfers.

Consisting of 20 premium bays, visitors will be able to putt, pitch, chip and drive their balls off the iconic roof towards a series of MK landmarks, including The Point, Christ the Cornerstone Church and even Campbell Park for the ‘big’ hitters.

Designed for beginners and seasoned pros, the curved roof will present its own challenges for even the best putter while a raised target on top of The Point has been designed to mimic the famous 17th hole (the "Postage Stamp") at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

The view from the golf driving range will be incredible

A special hole-in-one challenge could bag someone a brand new Tesla. Centre management are in initial talks with its tenant to offer the hole-in-one prize for anyone that can hit the green in one and sink the ball at a newly created hole in Campbell Park.

A luxury VIP bay space with a lounge area, bar and table service had provisionally been named ‘the New Bit’ and will be available for hire for parties, birthdays, weddings, Christenings and all celebrations.

Food for the range will be supplied by The Boulevard’s independent retailers and the menu already consists of: Fore-tune Cookies – A classic fortune cookie with a golf twist from Panda Woo; Chip Shot Nachos – Crispy tortilla chips loaded with toppings from Nacho’d; Tee-bouli – A fresh, zesty take on tabbouleh from Lebanese and Par-fect Patty – A juicy, perfectly cooked burger from House of Sliders.

At present, the plans are being discussed with health and safety officials over concerns of balls hitting pedestrians and people accessing the 50ft roof plus the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) to ensure it meets playing standards. For safety reasons, signs across the city centre will be in place to warn pedestrians of wayward balls and to ‘stay vigilant at all times.’

A Midsummer Place spokesperson said: "Midsummer Place has always been at the heart of innovation in Milton Keynes, and this exciting new golf experience is set to take leisure to the next level—literally! We’re thrilled at the prospect of offering visitors a unique way to enjoy the centre while taking in the city skyline. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for some fun, this is set to be an un-fore-gettable experience."

For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow on social media here.