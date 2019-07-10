Bringing the beach to Milton Keynes

If you cannot get to the beach this summer, fear not because the Centre MK is bringing the beach to you!

Hundreds of tonnes of sand will fill Middleton Hall, outside John Lewis, from Saturday July 20.

The beach has been a regular feature in Middleton Hall down the years

You will be able to get your toes into the sand until Sunday September 1.