Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn is bringing his comedy to Milton Keynes

Britain’s Got Talent Winner Viggo Venn is to perform in MK to launch his debut UK tour .

Having stolen the judges and the nations hearts Viggo will be taking his unique comedic style, and hi-vis vests, across the country

Advertisement

Advertisement

His brand-new show British Comedian will come to The Stables in Milton Keynes on October 23. Tickets are on sale now and are available here.

Viggo Venn is coming to Milton Keynes

Afterwards the show will head to St Albans, Glasgow, Salford, Guildford, London, Sheffield, Norwich, Brighton, Bournemouth, Southend, Exeter, Cardiff, Colchester, Nottingham, Swindon, Newcastle, Winchester, Leeds before concluding the tour in Taunton in February 2024.

Norwegian clown Viggo Venn moved to this country with one dream: to be a British comedian.. After blowing away BGT viewers in an explosion of hi-vis jackets, balloons, and joyous idiocy, he became the most talked-about new entertainer in the country by winning the show this month..

He said: “I have been receiving thousands of videos on Instagram from young and old dancing around in hi vis vests and nothing makes me happier! So excited to bring a show full of fun, quirkiness and surprises for everyone! Can’t wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour! (I will bring Viggo-vests with me, if you forget yours!)"

Advertisement

Advertisement