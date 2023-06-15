Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn is bringing his comedy to Milton Keynes
Having stolen the judges and the nations hearts Viggo will be taking his unique comedic style, and hi-vis vests, across the country
His brand-new show British Comedian will come to The Stables in Milton Keynes on October 23. Tickets are on sale now and are available here.
Afterwards the show will head to St Albans, Glasgow, Salford, Guildford, London, Sheffield, Norwich, Brighton, Bournemouth, Southend, Exeter, Cardiff, Colchester, Nottingham, Swindon, Newcastle, Winchester, Leeds before concluding the tour in Taunton in February 2024.
Norwegian clown Viggo Venn moved to this country with one dream: to be a British comedian.. After blowing away BGT viewers in an explosion of hi-vis jackets, balloons, and joyous idiocy, he became the most talked-about new entertainer in the country by winning the show this month..
He said: “I have been receiving thousands of videos on Instagram from young and old dancing around in hi vis vests and nothing makes me happier! So excited to bring a show full of fun, quirkiness and surprises for everyone! Can’t wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour! (I will bring Viggo-vests with me, if you forget yours!)"
He trained at French clown school École Philippe Gaulier and for four years he toured in a double act 'Zach and Viggo' with Zach Zucker (of Stamptown). The duo won the Best Comedy Award at the 2016 Brighton Fringe.