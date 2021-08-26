Britain's Got Talent (BGT) winner, Colin Thackery, was the special guest at PJ Care’s Bluebirds centre in Shenley Lodge.

The Milton Keynes care home has run a monthly talent show, which started in lockdown and has continued throughout the pandemic.

This month, residents welcomed the season 13 BGT winner into their home.

Colin Thackery and his PA Jo Simms with Bluebirds staff

The 91-year-old performed the songs that projected him to reality television stardom two years ago, including: ‘Wind Beneath My Wings’.

The care centre says it has other guest stars lined up, after welcoming the famous Chelsea pensioner to its residency.

Compered by the company chairman, Neil Russell and entertainer, Steve Walls, they also helped to bring staff together who were having to stay within their units to minimise infection risk.

A spokesperson for the care centre advised that due to the success of the lockdown talent show, the company's sister site in Peterborough has launched a similar activity.

Colin performing at the care home

Manager at Bluebirds, Colleen Brothers, said: "We usually have to put up with Neil’s singing, which certainly isn’t prize-winning, so to have Colin here was amazing!” she said. “Britain’s Got Talent is essential viewing for some of our residents and they absolutely loved him being here.”

PJ Care provides specialist care for adults with progressive neurological conditions such as dementia, Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. It also offers rehabilitation for people with acquired brain injuries.

Colin was delighted to be able to entertain the 25 residents and said: “Over the years, I have learned that many people with neurological conditions respond positively to music and it gives me enormous joy to impart a little pleasure whilst doing something I love.

“We owe so much to all the carers who have worked long hours in difficult circumstances and in stressful and anxious times so I was delighted to offer those at PJ Care a little entertainment to thank them for all their care, compassion and commitment.”