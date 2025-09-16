Milton Keynes is home to several top-quality kebab outlets, with five from across the city included among the semi-finalists for this year’s British Kebab Awards.

The awards, now in their 14th year, celebrate the best kebab restaurants and takeaways across the country, with outlets shortlisted across 20 categories.

Milton Keynes has five representatives across the categories with the first being Eating Greek MK in the Best Greek Restaurant or Takeaway category.

The restaurant, located on Church Street in Wolverton, was founded by a group of friends that share a passion for Greek culture and cuisine.

The Pasha Turkish Grill Restaurant, based in Bletchley, is among five businesses across Milton Keynes nominated for the semi-finals of the British Kebab Awards

In the Best Kebab Restaurant regional category there is a nomination for the Pasha Turkish Grill Restaurant.

The restaurant, located on Buckingham Road in Bletchley, describes itself as a cornerstone of authentic Turkish cuisine in the city.

It was founded seven years ago by lifelong chef Ozzy, whose passion for food started in Izmir.

In the Best Takeaway Regional category there is a nomination for Milton Keynes based Mniam Mniam Kebab.

Located on Watling Street, Mniam Mniam Kebab specialises in handcrafted kebabs.

In the same category there is also a nomination for Sunats Kebabs, which is based at Queensway in Bletchley.

On its website, Sunats Kebabs says it prides itself on customer service and quality of food, and provides a range of traditional and fusion dishes.

In the Kebab Van of the Year category there is a nomination for Best Original Kebab, which is located at Merlewood Drive in Milton Keynes.

Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus said: “The British Kebab Awards have always been about celebrating the dedication, creativity, and excellence of kebab businesses across the UK.

“This year’s semi-finalists once again reflect the passion, innovation, and community spirit that makes the UK’s kebab scene so remarkable.

“We look forward to seeing who will take home the honours at the ceremony in February.”

Public voting is open until October 25, with the finalists due to be announced on November 1.

The finalists will be invited to the 14th British Kebab Awards ceremony, which is taking place on Tuesday February 24 2026 at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London.

