BID Services operating locally as the Sensory Advice Resource Centre (SARC) are contracted by Milton Keynes council to provide support for people living in the city who have sight loss or hearing loss.
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:47 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 13:09 GMT
We will be hosting a BSL Open Day on 8 February 2024. The event will run from 10am to 3pm at our offices in Gloucester House, 399 Silbury Boulevard MK9 2AH.

Deaf people who use British Sign Language (BSL) often struggle to communicate with organisations like Gas/Electric companies, Housing and Health provision.

The aim of this event is to enable deaf people to speak directly to such organisations about their particular needs and also to get support and information from service providers.

The format will be a number of stalls where service providers can share information about the support they provide.

