We will be hosting a BSL Open Day on 8 February 2024. The event will run from 10am to 3pm at our offices in Gloucester House, 399 Silbury Boulevard MK9 2AH.

Deaf people who use British Sign Language (BSL) often struggle to communicate with organisations like Gas/Electric companies, Housing and Health provision.

The aim of this event is to enable deaf people to speak directly to such organisations about their particular needs and also to get support and information from service providers.

