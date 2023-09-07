Broadcasting legend Gloria Hunniford opens new retirement living complex in Milton Keynes

Watch more videos on Shots!

Legendary broadcaster Gloria Hunniford OBE visited Milton Keynes to open a new retirement living complex.

She cut the ribbon on a stylish collection of one and two-bedroom apartments at McCarthy Stone’s Bluebell House at Westcroft.

The much-loved television personality shared stories with residents and guests about her incredible and illustrious 40-year career in broadcasting.

From her early days as a singer to continuing to grace our screens at aged 83 with regular presenting on shows such as Rip Off Britain, Holidays & Live, Loose Women, Morning Live, The One Show, and most recently as “Snow Leopard” on the third series of The Masked Singer, Gloria spilled all the behind-the-scenes gossip with guests by sharing some of her most fascinating showbiz stories.

People attending as well as had the opportunity to get to know the real Gloria in a candid Q&A and meet and greet session, before embarking on a guided tour of Bluebell House.

Gloria said: “I was delighted to be invited to Bluebell House for the grand opening. It was so wonderful to meet with all the homeowners and their guests, and an absolute joy to be a part of the celebrations.”

