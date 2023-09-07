News you can trust since 1981
Broadcasting legend Gloria Hunniford opens new retirement living complex in Milton Keynes

‘I was delighted to be invited’ she said
By Sally Murrer
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST
Legendary broadcaster Gloria Hunniford OBE visited Milton Keynes to open a new retirement living complex.

She cut the ribbon on a stylish collection of one and two-bedroom apartments at McCarthy Stone’s Bluebell House at Westcroft.

The much-loved television personality shared stories with residents and guests about her incredible and illustrious 40-year career in broadcasting.

Gloria Hunniford cuts the ribbon to officially open Bluebell House in Milton KeynesGloria Hunniford cuts the ribbon to officially open Bluebell House in Milton Keynes
From her early days as a singer to continuing to grace our screens at aged 83 with regular presenting on shows such as Rip Off Britain, Holidays & Live, Loose Women, Morning Live, The One Show, and most recently as “Snow Leopard” on the third series of The Masked Singer, Gloria spilled all the behind-the-scenes gossip with guests by sharing some of her most fascinating showbiz stories.

People attending as well as had the opportunity to get to know the real Gloria in a candid Q&A and meet and greet session, before embarking on a guided tour of Bluebell House.

Gloria said: “I was delighted to be invited to Bluebell House for the grand opening. It was so wonderful to meet with all the homeowners and their guests, and an absolute joy to be a part of the celebrations.”

Sam Watkins, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, added: “We were thrilled to welcome Gloria Hunniford OBE to officially open our newest community, Bluebell House. It was also a brilliant opportunity for local retirees to find out more about the independent lifestyle on offer at the development, and how they can continue living their retirement years to the full.”

