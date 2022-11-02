Buckingham and Milton Keynes pupils hear from practising lawyers in first-ever LawFest

More than 180 pupils from secondary schools in Buckingham and Milton Keynes came face to face with practising lawyers from four major law firms, at a law festival organised by the University of Buckingham’s Law School.

Year 11 and 12 pupils from 10 schools were at the uni’s first ever LawFest, organised with Oakgrove School, Milton Keynes, last month.

From the Buckingham area, students from The Buckingham School, the Royal Latin School, Akeley Wood School, Thornton College and Sponne School in Towcester attended, joining students from Oakgrove School, Lord Grey Academy, Hazeley Academy and Denbigh School in Milton Keynes

Associate Dean of Buckingham Law School, Adolfo Paoloni, and pupils

The pupils learned about studying for a law degree and qualifying and working as a lawyer, from representatives of Dentons, BCLP, Shoosmiths and Machins, and staff and students from Buckingham Law School.

Lecturer James Slater said: "We were delighted that so many pupils so showed so much interest in, and enthusiasm for, pursuing law as a profession.

"We are very grateful to the lawyers present who succeeded in inspiring the next generation of lawyers with their interesting and invaluable information about what it really means to be a lawyer.

"Our aim was to overcome any fears or misapprehensions young people might have about a legal career.

Advertisement

"Our law students hosting the event also found the experience of interacting with lawyers fromThe the local firms extremely beneficial.

"The event was such a success, and the feedback from schools and the participants so overwhelming, that we are certainly considering doing another LawFest in the future.”