Buckingham medical students demonstrate life-saving CPR skills to Milton Keynes shoppers

The four third-year students demonstrated CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for scores of shoppers last Thursday, September 1, as part of the ‘community engagement’ element of their curriculum.

The demonstrations took place near Victoria's Secret in the shopping arcade, with the students using dummies to use to show the technique.

For those who wished to learn, they also demonstrated how to help someone who is choking.

A shopper learns how to perform CPR on a dummy

Third-year medical student Sajid Ali said: "Community engagement is very important. It's a really good thing to teach members of the public some basic life-saving skills."

Dr Joanne Selway, of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: "I had a great time with third-year University of Buckingham medical students engaging with the community in Milton Keynes at Midsummer Place, teaching basic life support."

The University of Buckingham has two campuses for medical courses - in Buckingham and Crewe. Open days for the Crewe campus are being held on September 10 and October 12, where you can learn about courses including medicine, podiatry and biomedical science.

There is a Buckingham Campus open day on October 22 for those who want to read Medicine in 2024, as the 2023 course is already full. Details of other university courses will also be available.

Visitors can talk to current students and staff, enjoy a taster session of their chosen subject and take a guided tour of the campus.