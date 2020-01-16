Buckingham to get 24-hour McDonalds after planning permission is granted

Planning permission for a brand new 320sqm McDonalds was approved last Thursday January 9 at Aylesbury Vale District Council.

The fast food giant hopes to build the new 24 hour drive through next to the Tesco superstore on the A413 in Buckingham.

It is said that it will create 65 new jobs for the local community.

The application includes permission for 22 car parking spaces, an outdoor seating and patio area, external play area and associated landscaping.

The land where the McDonalds is to be built is currently used as Tesco car park where the 'click and collect operates'.

The proposed site

The proposal is for a 'two story' McDonalds restaurant, with a footprint of 320sqm.

Buckingham Town Council objected to the proposal, citing: "Members could see no good reason for a 24-hour opening, especially as Tesco closes at midnight, and suggested that 6am to midnight would be less disruptive for the neighbouring housing."

CCTV Surveillance was also suggested by BTC.

They also shared concerns about the volume of traffic in the area, as the A413 already serves the residents of Lace Hill, customers and deliveries for Lidl, Premier Inn, Beefeater and Costa, but also the Care home and proposed medical centre.

They also questioned the suitability of the access arrangements and the effect on traffic on the bypass roundabout.

11 objections were raised in the application process, mainly relating to the increase in traffic and how the application 'would not be in keeping with the historic market town'.

You can view the planning application here.

