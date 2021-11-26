Buckinghamshire footie stars of the future celebrate winning Team Sport award

Members of a Buckinghamshire village football club have netted a funding boost to ensure they are winter ready.

Stewkley FC under-7s, who play in the Milton Keynes and District Development League, received a £250 Team Sport Award from electricity supplier, UK Power Networks.

The money has already been put towards new yellow training tops to keep them warm during the colder months of the season.

Employee James Alcock, who works as a field engineer, applied for the award as his son, Alfie, plays for the side who are part of a club formed back in 1946.

He said: “The club is very grateful for the funding support after what has been a difficult period for grassroots funding during the pandemic.

”The team plays in the Milton Keynes and District Development League and the new tops make the players look and feel more professional which is great to see.”

The Team Sport Award scheme encourages UK Power Networks staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and developing sporting opportunities.