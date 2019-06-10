Buckinghamshire Lord Lieutenant awarded Royal Victorian Order in Queen's Birthday Honours

The Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher has been awarded a Royal Victorian Order in HM The Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Sir Henry, 73, said he was 'hugely honoured' to receive the award, an order of chivalry that was first established in 1896 by Queen Victoria.

Speaking this morning Sir Henry said: "To receive a Royal Victorian Order is a great honour and privilege.

"It is often referred to as the Queen's Gift, because it comes directly from the monarch."

The order recognises 'distinguished personal service to the monarch'.

Sir Henry has served as the county's Lord Lieutenant for 14 years - this involves representing HM The Queen within the county and is an unpaid role.

Due to royal protocol, Lord Lieutenants have to retire at the age of 75 (otherwise they could be removed by the sovereign), meaning Sir Henry has 18 months left in the role.

His duties involve arranging visits to the county by members of the royal family, presenting medals and awards on behalf of The Queen, participating in civic, voluntary and social activities and liaising with local units of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army, Royal Air Force and other associated cadet forces.

He is assisted by a vice lord lieutenant and 33 deputy lieutenants.

Sir Henry said: "I enjoy my role and at the moment a lot of my attention is focused on the Bucks Armed Forces Day event later this month.

"I enjoy helping to connect people and groups with other organisations that can help further their causes."