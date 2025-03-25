Bucks and Milton Keynes fire service pays out almost £100k in public and employee claims, figures show

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue service has paid out nearly £100k in compensation to claims made against it since 2020, figures have revealed.

Both firefighters and members of the public can be affected by the negligence of a fire service, which can lead to them lodging a claim and receiving compensation from the service.

Figures obtained by No Win No Fee Solicitors Co found that, since 2020, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has had to pay out £97,901 to successful public and employee claims over the past five years, with the highest amount coming in 2022 at £47,162.

If a firefighter is injured at work and believes their employer’s negligence was to blame, they may be eligible to make a firefighter injury claim for compensation.

Potential injuries that a firefighter may suffer at work include burn injuries, crush injuries, smoke inhalation, fall-from-height injuries, work-related stress, road traffic accidents and firefighter training injuries.

Members of the public also able to lodge claims where they feel a service has been negligent. These public liability claims can be for a number of reasons with the most common being property damage caused by fire services or road traffic accidents where a fire engine was at fault.

Solicitor for JF Law, Lucy Parker, said: "Submitting a claim against the fire service when there is a perceived fault can lead to positive change in procedures and training, helping to prevent the same mistakes from occurring again.

“It is not just about your individual case, but about the safety of the community as a whole."

The most common reasons for claims that were made against Bucks Fire & Rescue were parked vehicle collisions. These were lodged 12 times, and followed by moving vehicle collisions, which saw 11 claims submitted.

Lucy Parker said: "Whether you're an employee claiming for workplace injuries or a member of the public claiming for property damage against a fire service, the specific legal grounds and procedural requirements will differ.

“If you feel that a fire service is at fault, then you should seek legal advice to see whether you have any grounds to submit a claim.”