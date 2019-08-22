Bucks Fire and Rescue Service to host open day in Aylesbury next month

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service is hosting an open day at Aylesbury Fire Station next month with plenty of fun for all the family.

The event takes place on Saturday September 7th from 10am until 4pm at the station on Garside Way in Stocklake.

There will be food and drink, a raffle, toys and gifts, emergency service appliances and education stands.

The open day is in aid of the Firefighters Charity and all are welcome after a successful event last year.

For more information visit Aylesbury Fire Station's Facebook page.