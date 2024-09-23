Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid travelling unless necessary, as an amber warning for rain is in place across Milton Keynes.

A yellow warning for rain is in place across the city until midnight, with a more severe amber one in force until 9pm.

Latest forecasts suggest heavy rain is likely across Milton Keynes until at least 11pm this evening.

The fire service says it has received a high volume of calls today due to the wet weather and issued a statement saying: “Our control room have received a large number of calls from across the county regarding flooding related incidents as a result of the heavy rain.

“Our firefighters have attended various incidents from rescues in flood water, vehicles stuck in flood water, internal leaks in homes and water affecting electric supplies.

“Crews have been using lightweight portable pumps to redirect water out of properties and have been carrying out door to door welfare chats in some areas to check in on members of our community.

“A water sled has also been utilised to rescue members of the public from the flood water.“

The fire service has urged people to avoid travelling if possible, and if they need to travel to not drive into flood water, not drive too close to the vehicle in front and not ignore road closure signs.

Yesterday evening just after 7pm the fire service rescued a man, woman and child from flood water at Petsoe End in Emberton, using a rescue sled to get them to safety.

Also yesterday at 5.40pm three appliances attended a flooding incident that affected multiple properties across the village on Olney Road in Lavendon, using a wide area flooding kit and putting road closures in place.

Today the fire service were called to internal flooding incidents at Nevis Grove in Bletchley and Bradwell, using hydrosacks to assist in redirecting flood water in both cases.