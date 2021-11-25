Budding young female engineers receive lift from Milton Keynes company

More than 120 girls from Milton Keynes learned about the exciting careers of the future at Niftylift’s annual Women in Engineering day.

Cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the event bounced back in style, hosting Year 9, 10 and 11 students from Watling Academy, Oakgrove, Thornton College, Bridge Academy, Denbigh, Ousedale, MK Academy, Shenley Brook End and Radcliffe School.

The event, at the world-famous platform lift company’s Shenley Wood headquarters, offered the girls a unique opportunity to learn about the different career paths available in engineering and the practical application of different specialisms at Niftylift.

Niftylift's Women in Engineering Day was a success

The day included tours of the factory, production assembly tasks, control and hydraulic systems demonstrations, a CAD workshop where the girls got to design an e-stop using Creo, and discussions with female staff about routes into their chosen engineering careers.

Marketing manager Simon Maher said: “The event was a great success and feedback from the students and teachers has been very positive. The girls' favourite activity was the CAD e-stop design activity!

“Through events like this Women in Engineering day we are helping schools to promote STEM subjects to more than just the obvious candidates.

“By championing the creative aspects of the discipline, by enthusing and inspiring young females, we hope to encourage a new generation of female engineers to take their place in an exciting, vibrant and growing industry – ideally working at Niftylift!”

Niftylift's Women in Engineering Day

Marie Bradburn, a Milton Keynes councillor who also visited on the day, said: “Thank you so much for the invite.Truly a wonderful experience!"

Schools that would like to get involved with any of the company’s programmes should email [email protected]