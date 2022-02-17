Budget puts people and services first claims leader of Milton Keynes Council

MK Council's £200m spending plan for the next year was voted through by Labour and Liberal Deomcrats last night.

However Conservative councillors, who are in opposition, voted against it.

The budget includes almost £19m for mental health support for children and adults in Milton Keynes, as well as more than £16m to help struggling residents with the cost of living.

The council's £200m budget has been approved

Another £500,000 has been allocated to to help residents during the energy crisis.

The budget also tackles child poverty by funding projects such as a second Summer of Play for vulnerable children and young people.

And it puts money into making Milton Keynes accessible for disabled residents and people with dementia.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “This is a budget that puts people and services first, and supports our residents during these tough times.”

“Energy bills are soaring by 75%, inflation has hit a 30-year high and the average worker in Milton Keynes is facing a £250 National Insurance hike thanks to a Conservative government that has let them down time and time again.

“But here in Milton Keynes, the Progressive Alliance is putting people first with a budget that invests in essential services and supports our residents.”

Lib Dem councillor Robin Bradburn, who is deputy leader of the council, said: “By voting against the budget, the Conservative group has shown they care more about headlines than the people of Milton Keynes.”

“Our budget invests in what our residents care about - stamping out fly-tipping and litter, maintaining weekly residual waste collections, tackling rats and other pests, supporting economic recovery, fixing more potholes and spending more on highways.”