Building company treats Milton Keynes primary school to new allotment, complete with chickens, in Milton Keynes

Children at Drayton Park Primary in Bletchley returned from the half-term break to find an overgrown and unusable area of their school grounds had been completely transformed.

Building company Kier has sent its Bletchley Super Depot rail team to work for free to turn the land into a brand new themed garden.

The project involved devegetation, cultivating the ground, replacing old fencing, installing a footpath and placing new planting beds, plus installing signage produced by Nordis Signs.

Now the Lakes Estate school has an amazing allotment where vegetables and fruit can be planted and a revamped chicken coop – complete with 10 chocken donated by Kier.

“They have been incredibly kind and generous,” said Drayton Park headteacher Laura Greenwood. “The children absolutely love our new allotment and chickens.”

The school’s relationship with the building giants began at Christmas, when Kier asked if some children would go to their local base and sign carols as they wanted to foster community links.

Laura said: "I jumped at the opportunity as we struggle at times to get community involvement.”

She said the children will get years of enjoyment out of their new garden and allotment.

“We are incredibly appreciative of all the hard work and time that Kier have put into our school and have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity they have shown”.