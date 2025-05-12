Building that was former 12th century church near Milton Keynes on the market

By Neil Shefferd
Published 12th May 2025, 15:30 BST
A building that was a former 12th century church near Milton Keynes is up for sale after the diocese instructed it to be put on the market, with a view to it being converted into a house.

The medieval St Peter’s Church in Astwood, a village between Milton Keynes and Bedford, closed its doors as a place in worship in 2015 due to falling congregation numbers.

Estate adviser Bidwells has put the building, which dates back to at least 1154, on the market for a guide price of £250,000.

It contains remnants of original 12th century stonework as well as a 14th century window, and is situated in a village with no more than 300 residents.

St Peter's Church in the village of Astwood is on the market with a view to the building being turned into a houseplaceholder image
St Peter's Church in the village of Astwood is on the market with a view to the building being turned into a house

The church building sits within a 0.87-acre churchyard surrounded by mature trees, and is accessible via the A422.

The property is a listed building so any conversion must retain the church’s historical significance and key architectural features, including retaining its wall and floor monuments.

Planning permission has already been secured to turn the church into a three-bedroom home, and offers are invited on a subject to planning basis only.

Matthew Alexander, a partner at Bidwells said: “Historic churches like these very rarely come up for sale, let alone those with over eight centuries of ecclesiastical heritage.

“On behalf of the diocese, we are seeking a buyer that can sensitively modernise this one-of-a-kind property while respecting its medieval charm, opening a much-deserved next chapter for this architectural treasure.”

Interested parties should email [email protected] for more details.

