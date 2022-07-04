Burger King returns to Central Milton Keynes and is giving away 1,000 Whoppers to celebrate

The Silbury Arcade restaurant at the centre:mk is re-opening on Wednesday after being closed for extensive refurbishment.

It boasts a new frozen drinks machine and a drinks freestyle machine, offering a large range of flavours to choose from

To celebrate they will be giving away 1,000 free Whoppers to the first customers who order via the Burger King app, which can be downloaded via Google Play here or App Store here.

Burger King reopens this Wednesday in CMK

The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively on the app on Wednesday. Once in the app, customers simply have to select the ‘Milton Keynes Silbury Arcade’ restaurant, and the offer will appear in the ‘Offers’ tab for guests to show to staff at the counter.

Restaurant manager Paul Coffey said: “At the fully refurbished restaurant, customers will be welcomed with a brand-new dining area, front counter and customer facilities. To help improve guests’ dining experience, five new digital ordering kiosks have been installed alongside new digital menu boards... Even the outside of the restaurant has had a fresh new makeover.”

He added: “We are excited to reopen and start serving up the signature recipes, premium ingredients, and family-friendly dining experience that Burger King fans know and love.”