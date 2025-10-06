Burst water main in Stantonbury repaired as customers supplies returned to normal
Residents in the Stantonbury area of Milton Keynes have had their water supplies returned to normal following a burst water main.
Reports of low water pressure, or water going off completely, appeared on the Stantonbury Residents Forum Facebook page on Saturday October 4.
Anglian Water had hoped to fix the burst water main, which occurred on Marlborough Street in Great Linford on October 5, but instead repaired it and returned customers supplies to normal on October 6.
Anglian Water said it took longer than usual to repair the problem because the main was three metres below ground level.