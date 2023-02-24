Bus journeys in Milton Keynes have dropped by almost 40% in the last decade
Call for long-term funding to encourage more people to travel by bus
The number of bus journeys in Milton Keynes has fallen by almost 40% over the last decade, new figures show.
The Government introduced a £2 cap on all bus journeys outside London last year to encourage more people to travel by bus.
Initially due to end in March, the scheme has been extended from April to June 30, while a further £80 million in funding has been provided to protect vital bus services.
The Campaign for Better Transport said the added investment was "welcome", but urged the Government to implement long-term funding reform to encourage more people to take the bus.
Department for Transport figures show passengers took 5.6 million bus journeys in Milton Keynes in the year to March.
This was up from 3.2 million the year before – which was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – but was down significantly on pre-pandemic levels.
In 2019-20, Milton Keynes passengers took 8.4 million journeys, while over the last decade, services have been dropped by 37%.
Across England there were 2.8 billion bus journeys in 2021-22 – down from 4.1 billion in 2019-20.
A decade ago there were 4.6 billion journeys, and the number of trips has fallen every year since 2013-14 bar last year due to the pandemic.
The Campaign for Better Transport said the extension of the £2 bus fare cap and funding for key services is "very welcome and a great success".
Paul Tuohy, chief executive of the campaign group, said: "This will reassure communities across the country who are reliant on buses to access work, education, and healthcare.
"However, another extension only gets us so far. We are urging the Government to implement long-term funding reform to avoid more uncertainty and give everyone access to affordable and reliable bus services."
The figures also show there were 19.3 journeys per person in Milton Keynes in 2021-22 – up from 11.9.
Meanwhile, elderly or disabled passengers accounted for 1 million (17%) journeys.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper added: "We’re providing £155 million to help passengers save money on fares, get more people on the bus and protect vital bus routes – helping with the cost of living and enabling people to get where they need to in an affordable and convenient way."